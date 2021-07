OU to not renew media rights to Big 12 Conference after 2025

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Following rumors about a shakeup in the Big 12 Conference, the University of Oklahoma says it will not renew its grant of media rights to the conference after 2025.

Last week, rumors began swirling that the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas are looking at options to join the powerful Southeastern Conference.

After hearing of the reports, the University of Oklahoma released a statement saying, “The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don’t address every anonymous rumor.”

On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference’s Executive Committee met with Oklahoma officials about the university’s future.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby stated. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

One day later, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin released a joint statement regarding media rights and the Big 12 Conference.