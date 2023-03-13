FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Our Blood Institute is offering donors the possibility to win $1,000 in Visa gift cards in a daily drawing from March 13-17.

According to a press release from OBI, donors will also receive a “Save the Humans” alien-themed T-shirt and a ticket to the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock.

“We understand that people have Spring Break trips planned and will be headed out of town. They won’t be here to donate, so we want to entice people to come donate ahead of their plans with the possibility of winning a grand prize,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute.

The release says anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds. People over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

According to the release, blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days up to 24 times a year.

The release says appointments to donate can be made online here or by calling 877-340-8777.