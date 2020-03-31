Out-of-state travelers causing an issue at Arkansas parks, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Out-of-state travelers are causing an issue at Arkansas parks, Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said he’s received reports of large numbers of people, many from out-of-state, gathering along the Buffalo River and at other popular state parks.

“Some of them are coming from hot spots and we want to be able to limit and restrict that,” the governor said.

Hutchinson said he’s looking at ways to curtail the recreational traveler from visiting Arkansas, which could include closing some popular state parks.

“Out-of-state visitors are coming to Arkansas as a place that they can come enjoy our wonderful outdoors, as we always have asked them to come here and enjoy our national parks and our state parks, but it has become a problem,” the governor said.

The governor said he is in communication the U.S. National Park Service about possibly closing the Buffalo National River for recreation.

Hutchinson said he is not currently considering checkpoints at state borders.