ROGERS, Ark (KNWA/KXNW) — The Bikes, Blues, & BBQ motorcycle rally started Wednesday, and they have made an impact on the economy in Northwest Arkansas.

Nick Ward is attending the rally from Kansas. He says he spent a lot of money on motels, fuel, and buying items for his kids and grandkids.

Even though the bikers are helping the economy, they are also causing a lot of traffic.

Keith Kingston is the co-owner of the Kar Shop, an auto repair business located right next to Pig Trail Harley Davidson.

He says the traffic is affecting his company’s operations.

“The test drives, our customers getting in and out, being able to pick up their cars in a timely manner and not having to fight all the traffic,” he said.

Kingston says he found a way to deal with the traffic.

“We try to stay off of 102. And for us on our test drives, we have civil routes that we go back through the neighborhoods, back to Little Flock, and we can go back out to 72 if we need to and get on the freeway, and get off there and come back through the neighborhood to get back here,” he said.

Kingston also said he doesn’t mind the bikers.

“They bring so much to the economy in this area that it’s great for us. Yes, the traffic’s a little bit worse. Yeah, it’s a little bit harder to get in your favorite restaurant because there are so many people here.”