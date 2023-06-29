FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Duncan Nursery and Red Hog Roofing talk about how they plan to conquer the heat.

Workers dealing with the heat come in all shapes and sizes, but they all say the main goal is to stay hydrated. Some workers stay hydrated by eating popsicles, drinking water and Gatorade and breaks to cool off.

For the owner of Red Hog Roofing, JD Sitter, he says that the heat can take a toll on him, his roofers and their work.

“This is unrelenting today. I mean we just told the guys at noon, everybody take off and it’s not just dangerous for them but its also can potentially damage the roof.” said Sitter.

For a gardener at the Duncan Nursery, Bailey Devane, she enjoys working in the heat, but it’s all about the prep before she clocks in.

“I actually think it’s a lot of fun because I enjoy working out in the sun all day. But I definitely have to prepare before I come into work. Like even after I get home, I have to drink water and make sure I eat.” said Devane.

Devane says on days like these, its better to take breaks and stay hydrated every 30 minutes.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, workers are encouraged to drink water every 15 minutes.