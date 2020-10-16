Over $1 million worth of drugs and items seized by Arkansas officials

News

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

BOONE COUNTY, Ark.- The Boone County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with four other law enforcement agencies and seized hundreds of pounds of drugs and several vehicles from a home in Boone County Wednesday.

According to a press release, authorities seized:

  • 289 pounds of processed marijuana
  • 176 pounds of THC edibles wax
  • three vehicles
  • three all-terrain vehicles
  • two motorcycles
  • 67 firearms
  • $6,411.00 in U.S. currency

The total worth of all of these items = $1,071,887.00 in drugs and items.

Authorities say three individuals have been arrested and are facing charges.

Investigators found the large amounts of weed and edibles were being transported from other states to the Boone County Arkansas area for resale.

The press release says the edibles seized included hundreds of packages of THC products that were commercially packaged to mimic “Gummy” type candies.

“We are finding these in our local schools, and we will have zero tolerance for this type of activity in our communities,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers