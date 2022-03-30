UPDATE: According to the SWEPCO outage map, there are still thousands without power ranging from E. Zion Road in north Fayetteville to near LISA Academy in Springdale.

According to the map, nearly 5,000 are without power currently.

Original story below

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tornado reportedly touched down in Springdale this morning leaving extensive damage and hundreds without power.

According to Ozark Electric Cooperative, 1,000 confirmed consumers are without power which is a reported 36.08%. This area covers north Washington County and south Benton County.

Overall, PowerOutage.us reports 10,000 consumers without power in Northwest Arkansas. Most of these come through Southwestern Electric Power Co.

