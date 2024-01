WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 1,000 Ozarks Electric Cooperative customers are without power in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

OEC says 1,805 customers are in the dark as of 7:20 a.m. and also says crews are aware of the outage and working quickly to restore power.

The outage is in the Harp Hill Substation, according to OEC.

