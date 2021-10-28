Over 12 tons of medications collected on Arkansas Drug Take Back Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 12 tons of medications were collected at the 22nd semi-annual Arkansas Drug Take Back Day, according to a release from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

National numbers are not completed yet, but the DEA confirmed that Arkansas’ total of over 24,000 pounds of medication collected was more than double that of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi combined.

Officers from 111 law enforcement agencies operated Drug Take Back Day sites across the state at 148 DEA registered locations. This total does not include 270 additional permanent drop box locations where many Drug Take Back Day events were also held.

The DEA release lists the top 10 collection sites this year as:

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office – 3,707 pounds Harrison Police Department – 1,747 pounds Washington County Sheriff’s Office – 1,193 pounds Baxter County Sheriff’s Office – 895 pounds Benton Police Department – 843 pounds Jonesboro Police Department – 765 pounds Texarkana Police Department – 756 pounds Sherwood Police Department – 676 pounds North Little Rock Police Department – 611 pounds Garland County Sheriff’s Department and Springdale Police Department (tied) – 600 pounds

In all Take Back Day events since 2010, more than 233 tons of medications have been collected and destroyed in an environmentally safe method, according to the DEA report.