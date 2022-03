FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 1,300 people in South Fayetteville lost power on the afternoon of March 21.

According to a spokesperson from the Fayetteville Police, a downed pole near Nettleship Street and Eastern Avenue was the source of the power outage. Police officers are helping with traffic control.

There is currently no timetable for when power will be restored, but SWEPCO is on the scene, working on the repair. A map of SWEPCO outages is available here.