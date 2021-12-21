Over 2,500 critical food hygiene violations discovered at NFL stadiums in the last five years, study reveals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An investigation by Pickswise has found that health inspectors reported 2,770 critical violations between September, 2016 and October, 2021 at NFL stadiums.

The data emerged from 8,238 inspections at 25 different venues. The results cover 19 different states in the US, with a total of 2,380 unique food outlets accounted for.

The Carolina Panthers had the most critical food hygiene violations over the last five years, recording 393 at Bank of America Stadium, the investigation found.

The Panthers recorded a number of red flag offenses, with regular infringements reported for hot dogs being stored at incorrect temperatures, employee drinks being stored in hand sinks and a lack of paper towels around the premises for staff to use.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recorded the most total violations with 1,714, though only 165 of these were deemed critical by the health inspectors (9.63%). In terms of percentages, the Denver Broncos topped that particular ranking, with 94.09% of their total violations deemed to be critical.

Every jurisdiction judges critical violations differently, while inspections happen in some states and stadiums far more frequently than in others.

Mouse droppings were found on at least two separate occasions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, while live, flying insects in the kitchen areas were recorded as a repeat violation in Jacksonville.

In Chicago, a cashier was spotted with her fingers inside a cup intended for a customer after wiping her face with her hand, while non-compliance relating to COVID-19 guidance was reported in Buffalo at Highmark Stadium.

Over 10,000 violations occurred in total over the five-year period, with around 25% of them in the critical category.

The entire study is available here.