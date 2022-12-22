NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are over 3,000 power outages reported across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
As of 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22 Carroll Electric Cooperative Corp. has reported 10 active outages.
- There are more than 2,900 Garfield residents are currently affected.
- 141 residents in Eureka Springs
- 62 people in Siloam Springs
As of 9:30 p.m., Dec. 22 Southwestern Electric Power Company has reported some outages across NWA and the River Valley.
- Six outages have been reported in the Rogers area. They were reported at 7:34 p.m. and restoration is expected at midnight.
- SWEPCO also reports 46 outages at 6:28 p.m. with an estimated restoration at 10:30 p.m.