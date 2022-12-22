NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are over 3,000 power outages reported across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

As of 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22 Carroll Electric Cooperative Corp. has reported 10 active outages.

There are more than 2,900 Garfield residents are currently affected.

141 residents in Eureka Springs

62 people in Siloam Springs



As of 9:30 p.m., Dec. 22 Southwestern Electric Power Company has reported some outages across NWA and the River Valley.