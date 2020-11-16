Over 80,000 deer harvested in Missouri during opening weekend for firearms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that 80,525 deer were harvested over the weekend.

Of that 80,525:

  • 48,695 were antlered bucks
  • 6,867 were button bucks
  • 24,963 were does

MDC also found that Howell County came in first with the most harvests of 1,499, with Bollinger County totaling 1,453, and Franklin County with 1,446.

“MDC noted that poor weather during much of the weekend affected this year’s harvest total. In many areas of the state, hunters dealt with rainy conditions on Saturday, particularly during the morning. Although rain moved out by Sunday, hunters were greeted by strong, gusty winds for most of the day,” a press release states.

In 2019, hunters reported 88,760 during opening weekend.

Firearm deer season runs through November 24.

