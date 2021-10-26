Over 96% of Tyson employees vaccinated against COVID-19

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 96% of active Tyson Foods team members are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a release from the Springdale-based corporation.

In August, Tyson announced that all U.S. team members needed to be fully vaccinated by November 1.

Nearly 60,000 more Tyson workers are vaccinated now than when the announcement was made on August 3. The Tyson spokesperson credits the efforts of its operational leadership, health and safety and HR teams for reaching the number so quickly.

The release states that Tyson has seen a “significant decline in the number of active cases companywide,” although no specific statistics were provided. The spokesperson also said that they view vaccination as a personal choice, and that their “doors are open” to former employees that get vaccinated and want to return to work.