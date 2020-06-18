Over half of Arkansas long term care facilities still need to be tested for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state is on track to accomplish its goal to test every resident and staff member in Arkansas long term care facilities by the end of the month.

As of Saturday (June 13), 150 Arkansas facilities, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care facilities, have been tested and 250 remain. 13,000 tests have been completed; 113 of them came back positive. That’s a 0.9% positivity rate.

Testing hasn’t been easy according to Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Healthcare Association.

Bunch said most of the challenges relate to the logistics of testing, including the delivery and pickup of tests, making sure they’re being done correctly, and proper storage.

But Bunch said it’s worth it. She said once staff and residents come back negative, the facility can work toward reopening including communal dining, allowing barbershop and beauty salon services and allowing visits.

“Long term care looks so different right now,” Bunch said. “A lot of those things have come to a halt which makes it really difficult for our patients who are lonely and more isolated now than ever, especially our patients who suffer with dementia. So it’s been a hard time, but we’re doing the best thing that we can.”

Bunch said residents test positive, there are teams that come into the facility to care for them as they self isolate. They’re retested about 14 days later and continue to be tested until the results come back negative.

When a staff member tests positive, they are not able to work even if they don’t have symptoms. They have to test negative and be cleared by the health department before they go back to work.

But Bunch said staff have done a good job preventing spread of the virus in these facilities. As tests come back negative, Bunch said they can start plans to reopen, but there are conditions.

“We have to make sure that there are enough hospital beds in the region to allow that facility to reopen,” Bunch said. “That is to be determined by the health department and that’s something that changes frequently.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday (June 17) that visitations to long term care facilities can resume July 1.