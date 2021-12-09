Over holidays, Arkansans drink enough beer to fill 70 Olympic-sized swimming pools, study finds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A study by PRPioneer.com says that residents of Arkansas will drink enough beer to fill over 70 Olympic-sized swimming pools over the winter holidays.

In a press release, the company noted that “the sheer quantity of beer consumed identified in the study is astonishing.”

They ran their own survey of 5,436 respondents to establish what proportion of their yearly beer consumption happens over the festive period (from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve). The resulting figure was used to divide into the number of gallons in an Olympic-sized swimming pool (660,000).

California checked in at the number one spot for total beer consumption, at over 936 Olympic-sized pools.

The top five per person weighed by adult population were Montana, South Dakota, Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi.

An infographic containing statistics and methodology of the study can be found here.