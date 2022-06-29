FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crowded animal shelters prepare for more pets with Fourth of July right around the corner.

Courtney Kremer, the Director of Animal Services in Springdale, said their cages are fuller than they’ve been in years. Meaning dogs don’t get to get out as often or have as much interaction as they normally would when the shelters aren’t as full.

On top of less attention for the dogs, it’s also more work for employees and Kremer said it is already understaffed.

Clayton Morgan is the director of the Rogers Humane Society, one of the last nonprofit shelters in Northwest Arkansas. He said his employees are having to come in earlier and stay later because the Rogers Humane Society is over full capacity as well.

After an Avoca home caught fire, 73 chihuahuas were rescued and taken to the humane society. Most have been adopted, but there are still around 20 left, making a holiday rush even harder to handle.

Along with the chihuahuas, Morgan said they have 60 other dogs.

Kremer and Morgan said they always see dogs who run away during fireworks displays. Morgan said he’s already taken in around seven dogs for that very reason.

Morgan said dogs get nervous or scared at the noise and they bolt.

Morgan and Kremer said there are many things you can do to avoid this though. They suggest talking with your veterinarian about medications to help calm them down during the fireworks.

Another option is to get them microchipped, which Kremer said you can do for free through the City of Springdale. Although the most important step is to keep them inside.

At the very least, put your contact info on their collar or Kremer said using a non-toxic marker to write your phone number on the back of the dog is better than nothing.

“If we can get them home to you, we would love to do that,” said Kremer.

In case they do run away, Morgan suggests having an updated photo on hand, so you can quickly make a poster or social media post while searching for your pup.