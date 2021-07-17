Overdoses hit a national high

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently announced overdose statistics for 2020. What they reflect is one of the sharpest yearly upticks the country has ever seen.

In 2020 more than 93,000 people died from a drug overdose compared to 2019, where there was just shy of 70 thousand.

This is close to a 30% increase; from 2018 to 2019, there was only a 5% increase. We reached out to the Arkansas Department of Health to find out what we’re noticing here locally; they were not able to comment, however, we did connect with one local doctor here in Fayetteville who says he’s noticed a difference.

“It has been a challenging year. We know that anxiety and depression then make drug use heavier, so it has been a tough, tough year and a half,” said Fayetteville Community Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Berner.