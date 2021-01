ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those traveling through Rogers Sunday morning, January 17 will face some changes during their drive.

The inside lanes of Interstate 49 between the Whitaker Parkway and Pleasant Grove exits will be closed for a few hours.

Crews will be installing a new overhead electrical line over the interstate.

The construction will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.