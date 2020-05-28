Overnight camping to resume at Buffalo National River

(KNWA/KFTA) — The Buffalo National River will increase recreational access and allow overnight camping in the park beginning on Friday, May 29, the National Park Service announced in a news release today.

The National Parks Service says the decision to increase recreational access at the park was made following guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), the U.S. Public Health Service, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Buffalo National River will reopen access to:

Overnight stays, including campgrounds and backcountry camping

RV dump stations

Group campsites

Pavilions, with a maximum group size of 50 people

Buffalo Point Cabin Rentals (opening June 1st)

According to the release, park employees will staff trailheads and river access points to provide traffic control and “social distancing guidance.”

If certain areas of the park become too congested to comply with the health guidelines, the National Parks Service says staff will direct visitors to other areas of the park.

The following facilities remain closed: