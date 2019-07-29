Overnight lane closure on I-49 to replace bridge structure over Highway 71B

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Section of southbound lanes of I-49 will be closed overnight beginning tonight.

Construction work replacing the I-49 overpass bridge structure over U.S. Highway 71B (SE Walton Blvd. & W Walnut St.) in Rogers and Bentonville will require a lane closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close alternating southbound lanes of I-49 nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Monday evening through Friday evening, August 2.

This closure will allow crews to repair potholes along the southbound bridge ends, widen the southbound on-ramp, and connect it to Interstate 49.