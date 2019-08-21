Owner of Brewski’s accused of sexual assault

News

He is in jail without bond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The owner of a popular bar on Dickson Street is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

John Pearson, 60, of Fayetteville is accused of second-degree sexual assault.

A woman told police Tuesday, Aug. 20, that Pearson sexually assaulted her while she was at his home. She told police at one point she went into another room, but he followed her and inappropriately touched her.

Pearson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday where he remains without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!