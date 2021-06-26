Owner of horses shot in Elkins speaks out, recalls devastating moments

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An Elkins woman is behind bars after a shooting that left one horse dead and two in critical condition.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Megan Wadley called dispatch Thursday afternoon after hearing gunshots all around her. One bullet went straight through her window just feet away from her. The police report identifies the suspect as Karen Benson, who was Wadley’s next door neighbor.

While Megan is okay, her horses are a different story. The shooting left one dead and two in critical condition. As for the one that died, Wadley said she had ridden it for 12 of it’s 15 years of life.





Megan Wadley & her horses

I don’t know that there’s words to describe the feelings for that. ‘Devastated’ is a good one. I’m kind of in shock and panic” MEGAN WADLEY, OWNER OF HOME, HORSES SHOT

With bullet holes all throughout her property, she is worried about keeping her other two horses inside the barn if and when they survive. She and her boyfriend had been building the barn for two years for the horses to stay in.



Megan Wadley & boyfriend in front of barn

It is really painful, not because I don’t trust people who can take care of them, but to have worked for something for as long as I can remember and have it taken away in less than an hour is pretty heart wrenching.” MEGAN WADLEY, OWNER OF HOME, HORSES SHOT

Wadley said she really does not know what is next for the horses. One is being treated for infections with a bullet still in it’s femur. The other is being monitored for blood and fluid around the lungs.

The Washington County Police Report shows the woman accused of shooting them is in custody at the jail facing multiple charges.

Megan’s friend, Jennifer Brown, is showing support through a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses for the horses injured.