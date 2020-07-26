Owner of Violet’s Bridal and Formal throws prom for students who missed out due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– Violet’s dress boutique hosted an outdoor prom for kids who didn’t get to go this year due to the pandemic.

The owner of Violet’s, Stephanie Oelschlaeger thought of doing something after she sold a lot of prom dresses this year.

“We had sold so many prom dress from Christmas to March, I thought okay, we have to do something,” Oelschlaeger said.

She rented the outside of the Fayetteville Town Center and started planning.

“Like a week after everything shut down, right around the 20th of March we started talking about doing it.” she said.

She said there are kids from all over Arkansas and even Oklahoma who will be attending.

“We have about 130 kids signed up total,” Oelschlaeger said.

Kids of all ages showed up to enjoy each others company, but it was particularly special for those who are seniors.

“Just that like someone in the community would like throw something for us, it means so much,” said graduate, Daphne West.

West graduated from Fayetteville High School this year, and she said thankful to be able to be a part of violets prom. “Getting to see our friends and have an event that’s fun, especially during the pandemic, it means a lot.” she said.

That’s exactly what Oelschlaeger was hoping for.

“I love giving back if I can, and this is a good way for me to give back, this is how I can give back.” Oelschlaeger said.

A DJ played live music and Oelschlaeger had cake and drinks.

Oelschlaeger said they also checked temperatures at the entrance and encourages masks.