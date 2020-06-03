Owners of Confederate statue in Bentonville will relocate the monument

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Owners of a Confederate statue in Bentonville said they’re relocating the monument.

The statue of the Confederate soldier has been in the Bentonville Square since 1908 and has been the center of much controversy over the years.

It’ll be moved to the James H. Berry Park in Bentonville, according to the Daughters of the Confederacy who own the statue.

Judge Barry Moehring said moving the statue is a move towards better public safety in Bentonville.

“So as the County Judge, public safety is my primary concern and so moving the statue out of the square is one step towards making the square, which is county property, safer for all the residents and visitors to Bentonville,” Judge Moehring said.

Judge Moehring said the statue will continue to preserve its historic status on the national historic registry pending the approval by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Commission.