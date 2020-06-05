Owners of historic cave system fear damage from highway construction

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A piece of Arkansas history is at risk of damage.

Owners of the Old Spanish Treasure Cave in Sulphur Springs are asking for help from both state and local representatives to stop the expansion of Highway 59 which they say, would severely harm the two cave systems and water table on their property.

Paul Linscott who owns the cave system said damage to the property is also damaging to history.

“This is one of Arkansas’ biggest and well-known treasure hunts. There’s a lot of unknowns on this whole highway expansion, that’s why we want to get the public involved and just see what we can help protect. Just be aware that we don’t want to lose this piece of history, this is Arkansas history so we don’t want to lose this,” Linscott said.

The owners say both the cave and log cabin on the property has been determined eligible for the Arkansas Register of Historic Places.