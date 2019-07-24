Ownership of future animal shelter topic of Bentonville City Council meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Concerns are being raised over who will be running Bentonville’s future animal shelter.

On Monday, the city’s Pet Resource and Services Steering Committee went over an operational agreement for the shelter to be owned by a third party on private land.

No agreement was made.

The Bentonville City Council held a meeting on Tuesday where members of the community showed up after Mayor Stephanie Orman discussed her hesitations over the animal shelter being owned by a third party.

“I hope that they rethink about their decision. Instead of them meeting privately and coming up with all these reasons why they shouldn’t do it. They can speak with us and find out how we can work together to make a great place for animals in northwest Arkansas and for Bentonville and come to an agreement,” says Dixie Gilmore, an animal advocate.

The city council has decided it is going to review the privately funded option again.