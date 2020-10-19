OZ Art launches public art initiative across Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — OZ Art, in partnership with the Unexpected and global curator firm Justkids, announces new initiative to install 12 pieces of public art across Arkansas.

Artists will start October 15 in Bentonville and will head to Central Arkansas later in the month.

The initiative is called ARkanvas, a statewide engagement bringing public art by world-renowned artists to Arkansas communities, including Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, Fort Smith (Chaffee Crossing), Conway, Little Rock, Hot Springs, and Pine Bluff.

The theme of the initiative is Unite, a tribute to being united through shared outdoor and art experiences across the state.

A virtual experience will be launched at www.Arkanvas.com and @OZArtNWA on Instagram and will feature videos of the art, artists, and communities.

OZ Art was founded in 2017 by Steuart Walton and Tom and Olivia Walton and invests in bringing art to everyday life in Arkansas.

We wanted to do something to celebrate the arts, support artists, and create some excitement in our communities during this incredibly challenging time. We love that murals bring art to everyone, and we hope that these projects will inspire, spark conversation, and promote civic unity. Project Leader Olivia Walton

OZ Art manager Elizabeth Miller is leading the project with Walton.

Participating artists include renowned contemporary figures whose body of work re-imagines public spaces like Nina Chanel Abney and Stephen Powers (ESPO).

The artists who will be creating site-specific works and the locations where these are will be announced by OZ Art in the coming days on www.Arkanvas.com.

“ARkanvas will offer Arkansas residents and visitors a joyous visual escape,” Justkids Founder Charlotte Dutoit said. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with OZ Art and Unexpected to help communities come together through art and cherish their home region’s natural beauty.”

This is not the first time Justkids and the Unexpected have worked together to deliver public art to Arkansas.

Over the course of five years, they have brought over 35 pieces of artwork into public spaces, including a mural of an owl by Alexis Diaz on the historic former Mountain Inn building in downtown Fayetteville.