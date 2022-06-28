BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2nd annual OZ Kids Bike & Book Festival will be back in Bentonville Public Library’s (BPL) backyard on July 2 from 9 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

According to a press release, the event will showcase activities for all ages, including a bike parade to The Bentonville Square and back beginning at 11:30 a.m. Advanced registration is required for this free event.

The Library will have a book giveaway of popular titles provided by KPMG. The hit storytime with a princess will be back, and she will be reading books beginning at 9:30 a.m. Throughout the morning, attendees can visit two library craft stations and the Flintco building block booth and are encouraged to stop by the Library Foundation’s booth to learn more about BPL’s expansion.

During the event, attendees can enjoy Buddy Pegs’ jump bag, a giant inflatable slide and landing pad. Also in the Library’s backyard will be Strider Bikes’ basic skills course, perfect for beginning riders. Pedal It Forward is providing bikes to 75 kids at the event.

At 9:45 a.m. Cocoon Yoga Lab will lead a family-friendly yoga class for all ages. Please bring a mat or towel.

Face painting with select designs will be offered during the event, and live music by The Juice will accompany the morning on the main stage. Light food and drinks will be provided.

In preparation for the big parade finale, the Walmart Museum bike decorating station will be packed with a variety of items to make any bicycle parade-ready. With bikes decorated and ready, attendees will begin lining up for the parade at 11:15 a.m. on SE 4th Street. At 11:30 a.m., the parade will begin down SE A St towards the square.

Cyclists will pass the square on E Central Ave and head back towards the Library on S Main St. The parade will conclude the event back at the Library on SE A St.

OZ Kids™ Bike & Book Festival is co-hosted by Bentonville Public Library and Bentonville Library Foundation and presented by Arvest, KPMG, The Walmart Museum, PeopleForBikes and Ozark Outdoor Foundation (OZF). The event is supported by the Friends of the Bentonville Library, Flintco Construction and the City of Bentonville. To register for the event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oz-kidstm-bike-book-festival-tickets-347265920717.