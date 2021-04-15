Oz Trails’ Town Series begins today

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Day one of Tough Guy Productions and Oz Trails’ Town Series started today.

The event is located on Price Coffee Road east of the Slaughter Pen trail system and consists of short track races combining grassy flats, twisting through trees and a rolling dirt track.

The Town Series continues every Thursday through May 13th.

The races are open to all ages and abilities.

Start times for the races are: