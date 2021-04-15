Oz Trails’ Town Series begins today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Day one of Tough Guy Productions and Oz Trails’ Town Series started today.

The event is located on Price Coffee Road east of the Slaughter Pen trail system and consists of short track races combining grassy flats, twisting through trees and a rolling dirt track.

The Town Series continues every Thursday through May 13th.

The races are open to all ages and abilities.

Start times for the races are:

  • 3:00pm -Day of (Onsite) Registration begins
  • 3:00pm -Course opens for pre-riding
  • 4:05pm -Juniors (9-12) 10min.
  • 4:25pm-Older Junior Boys ages 13-18 (racing for 20min.)
  • 4:55pm -Older Junior Girls ages 13-18 (racing for 20min.)
  • 4:55-6:00pm Young Riders Jam Session(8 and under)
  • 5:20pm -Women’s C / Never-Ever’s or Beginners (racing for 20min.)
  • 5:55pm -Men’sC,B + Single Speed (racing for 25min.)
  • 6:25pm -Women’s B, Aand E-Bike (racing for 25min.)
  • 7:00pm -Men’s A & E-Bike -(racing for 30min.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers