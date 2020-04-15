Ozark affiliate of Susan G. Komen announces the 2020-2021 grant recipients, emergency COVID-19 relief funding

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark Affiliate of Susan G. Komen announced it will grant $467,764 to fund seven programs that will provide thousands of people with life-saving diagnostic and treatment services, education and financial assistance throughout the next year.

The Ozark Affiliate is excited to partner with the 7 local organizations to provide screening, outreach, education and treatment services to women and men in our 10 county service area who are uninsured or underinsured. At the Ozark Affiliate we want to make sure that all women have access to quality healthcare, regardless of the ability to pay. Vicki Cowling, Director of Mission Services at the Ozark Affiliate

Komen Ozark raises funds through events like More Than Pink WALKS, Swing for the Cure Golf Tournament, the BigWigs Campaign, Ribbon Luncheon, and individual donations.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk originally scheduled for April 25 has been rescheduled for September 12 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall.

To register for the walk, visit the website at www.komenozark.org.

The following programs have been selected for funding by the Ozark Affiliate.

Applicants were selected by an independent grant panel through a competitive application and review process. For details about the Ozark Affiliate’s grant recipients, visit www.komenozark.org.

Community Clinic (Awarded $87,100)

Serving Benton and Washington Counties

The “We Are Aware” program provides a culturally competent continuum of care for low-in­come, uninsured/underinsured patients in Northwest Arkansas through breast care education, screening, diagnostic and treatment support.

Cox Health Foundation – Branson (Awarded $75,800)

Serving Stone and Taney Counties in Missouri

Provides access to breast care and cancer treatment for at-risk women by offering financial assistance for women in need of diagnostic testing and transportation assistance. A navigator is also provided to help those diagnosed with breast cancer navigate their journey.

Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House (Awarded $23,400)

Serving Crawford and Sebastian Counties

To Save A Life: Survivorship program provides breast cancer

patients with advocacy, support groups, information & financial assistance.

Madison County Health Coalition (Awarded $101,800)

Serving Madison County

The Madison County Health Coalition program provides a navigator to advocate for breast cancer patients and educate the community on breast health. This program also provides screenings, diagnostic services, and emergency and transportation assistance.

Mercy Breast Center (Awarded $36,900)

Serving Benton and Washington Counties

The Mercy Breast Center’s breast health program provides a nurse navigator to work with all breast cancer patients through their breast cancer journey. The program also provides diagnostic services and continuum of care breast cancer information and education.

Mercy Foundation Fort Smith (Awarded $45,564)

Serving Sebastian and Crawford Counties

Provides bilingual educational outreach specifically targeting Hispanic women in the River Valley.

Washington Regional Cancer Support Home (Awarded $97,200)

Serving Washington and Benton Counties

Provides a breast health navigator and a bilingual navigator who offer specialized guidance and support to patients on their breast cancer journey. The program guides patients through diagnosis, treatment and assistance to financial support resources as needed.

Susan G. Komen Ozark has also partnered with Hope Cancer Resources to help support the unique needs of people facing breast cancer during this health and economic crisis by releasing funds for COVID-19 Relief Assistance for women and men that need financial assistance while they are in treatment. “Our top priority is to make sure women and men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer are able to continue their treatment during this time and we want to help remove barriers to care by providing financial assistance to patients,” said Lauren Marquette, Executive Director of Komen Ozark.