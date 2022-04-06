FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark Ballet Theater (OBT) is seeking financial assistance to house three Ukrainian dance artists in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release, the ballet was contacted by three dancers who were on tour in the US when the war started. Their tour ends on April 9, and after that, they have nowhere to go.

The Mount Sequoyah Center, where OBT currently operates a small dance studio, offered housing for at least one month to the three men. OBT is organizing a benefit concert for Ukrainian artists utilizing these dancers alongside its professional guest artists.

The ballet is seeking money to help these artists settle in northwest Arkansas and to support them while they train, perform and look for dance work. OBT hopes to raise $12,000 to completely cover their living costs for up to three months.

More information about the fundraiser is available here.