ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Beer Company (OBC) is hosting its first Oktoberfest event on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a press release from the Rogers-based brewery, it will be “an all-day, family-friendly free event that is focused on bringing people into downtown Rogers to celebrate and enjoy the community.”

Ozark Beer Company Oktoberfest will open with a local maker’s market from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m., followed by German music on the patio from 3-5 p.m. After that, there will be games from 5-7 p.m.

Food will be available all day from Nosh: Food Lab and Taste of Happyness. With approval from the city, OBC will have Arkansas St. in between Chestnut and Walnut closed for the duration of the day to allow space and safety for their customers, vendors, food trucks, and games.

The small maker’s market will feature 10 local businesses – Jenny Dowd, Hopwood Breads, Calm and Confidence Honey, Judy and Jean, Candles by Whitney, Gooseberry Pies, Pizzal Paints, Bandana of the Month, Speakeasy Truffles, Kinship Farm and the Ruby Magnolia. Musician Alan Burdick will start playing on his electronic accordion at 3 p.m. and customers can “get their polka on” until 5 p.m.

Games will include a three-legged race, a 1/2 barrel race, a strong stein competition and a lederhosen catwalk. Victors will win Ozark Beer Company trophies.

