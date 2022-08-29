ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Beer Company in downtown Rogers is hosting a Reproductive Health Clinic and a basic needs drive on Wednesday, August 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, local organizations that support women, reproductive health and family services will be set up to share resources and information.

“Arkansas as a whole is struggling to provide adequate healthcare for women, and women’s healthcare affects the whole family because we are talking about our mothers, our daughters, our sisters, our grandmothers, our aunts,” says Lacie Bray, founder of Ozark Beer Company.

To help connect people with reproductive and family services available, Ozark Beer Company has partnered with ten organizations providing these services in our area: Healthy Families Benton County, Family Network, Light House Solutions, Flo Free Foundation, Legal Aid of Arkansas, NWA Center for Sexual Assault, NWA Women’s Shelter, Ozark Circle for Choice, Arkansas Crisis Center & Planned Parenthood.

Each organization will have a representative and information available for the public. The basic needs drive will benefit each local organization. More information about the event can be found here.