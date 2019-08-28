Ozark business roof collapsed during storms

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA) — Ozark citizens are asked to avoid the area of North 3rd and West College Streets due to a possible structural collapse at Rustic Edge.

At some time during the overnight hours on Tuesday, the roof of Rustic Edge collapsed into the building. No one was in the building at the time.

Currently, the southbound lane of North 3rd Street (AR219) is blocked off. Barriers are in place directing traffic to allow both a North and South direction of travel to remain on the highway. The eastbound lane of College Street between 3rd and 4th Streets is closed. The westbound lane is still open.

Please use extra caution in this area.

A structural engineer inspected the condition of the building and recommends to keep this area around the building blocked off until stabilization of the two outside walls is made.