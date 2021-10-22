Ozark Community Hospital in Avoca hosts ribbon cutting ceremony nearly a year after opening

AVOCA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A clinic hosts a ceremony in Benton County on October 22 that has been months in the making.

The Ozarks Community Hospital Benton County Clinic in Avoca held it’s ceremonial ribbon cutting October 22, despite seeing patients for about a year.

Members of the Rogers-Lowell and Bentonville Chambers of Commerce came out to welcome the clinic to Benton County.

Staff say they have been feeling the love and support from the community.

“They’ve brought by lunch, gift cards as far as to be able to get a discount or free meal at their location which has been very welcoming,” said Clinic Administrator Jessica Bolin. “It’s kind of hard when you come into a small town and everyone is very close knit. They welcomed the team with open arms and they seem to be very happy to have this service here.”

There are about 8,000 people living within a 10-mile radius of the location. The clinic offers both primary care and specialty services.