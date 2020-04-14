Ozark Dermatology opens curbside clinics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While telehealth is becoming more popular, not all conditions like skin cancer can be virtually evaluated.

So a dermatology clinic is taking its health care services outside.

Ozark Dermatology announces three new curbside clinics at its Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Siloam Springs locations.

Doctor Jamie Abbott said there are some people who they just have to see in person to treat.

“Our main goal here is to really protect the safety of our patients in our community to make sure there’s uninterrupted care for urgent conditions of the skin. And to ideally prevent people from feeling that their only option is to go to the emergency department for these skin issues,” Dr. Abbott said.

All patients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed onto the property.

They are then evaluated and treated in their vehicle.

Only if deemed medically necessary will they be told to go inside for further treatment.