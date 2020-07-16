Ozark Guidance Foundation receives grant for COVID-19 technology services

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Community Foundation has awarded the Ozark Guidance Center Foundation a $25,000 from the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

This fund is to expand technology for services provided by Arisa Health during the pandemic.

The funds will be used to continue essential behavioral health services for clients whose treatment has been affected due to the changing conditions at Arisa Health affiliates Mid-South Health Systems, Professional Counseling Associates, Counseling Associates, and Ozark Guidance, according to a press release.

Ozark Guidance center is doing important work right now in response to the pandemic. Their behavioral health services in Northwest Arkansas and their use of this funding is exactly why we established the COVID-19 Relief Fund. This is why the Foundation exists. To support nonprofits statewide and to give them the tools and resources they need to improve their communities. Heather Larkin, President and CEO of Arkansas Community Foundation

As a result of the pandemic, Arisa Health has had to transform its location-driven and in-person system of treatment to virtual platforms.