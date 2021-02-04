Ozark Guidance gets $4 million grant to expand health services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A new grant will help expand behavioral health services in Northwest Arkansas.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration gave a $4 million grant to Ozark Guidance.

It will be used to develop a community behavioral health clinic.

This will help Ozark Guidance address both mental health and physical health needs in one place.

“We want to be able to help them get everyhting they need without having to make multiple appointments with multiple organizations and providers,” Arisa Health CEO Laura Tyler said.

The money will also help with outreach and services for under-served communities like Latinx and Marshallese populations.

