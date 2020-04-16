Ozark Guidance sees loss in revenue from COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mental health provider Ozark Guidance is taking a hard hit from COVID-19.

The Springdale-based non-profit is losing more than half of its revenue, according to the Center’s Chief Medical Officer.

This is because in-person visits have been replaced with telehealth.

The virtual meetings only provide a fraction of the normal reimbursement rate to Ozark Guidance.

Because of the changes to some programs that require in-person visits, staff members have also been laid off.

Despite the loss, the center remains open and is adapting to telehealth and social distancing to continue treating patients.

We’re seeing so much increased anxiety and concern so that we feel like it’s really worth all this effort to ensure that we take care of clients who really need us as much now as they do in other times. Laura Tyler, CEO, Ozark Guidance

Ozark Guidance also continues to see patients at the Crisis Stabilization Unit while screening clients and practicing social distancing.

To continue doing its part in the community, Ozark Guidance said it has reached out to the Arkansas Department of Health to help emotionally support people diagnosed with COVID-19.