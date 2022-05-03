FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 2, the Board of Directors of the Ozark Literacy Council announced that Dr. John L Colbert, Superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools, is their 2022 Champion of Literacy.

According to a press release, the Champion of Literacy award was created ten years ago to recognize “an outstanding commitment to literacy by a Northwest Arkansas community member” and is presented as a memorial to one of Ozark Literacy Council’s greatest supporters and advocates, the late Barbara Broyles.

“Dr. Colbert was selected for his advocacy in our community, and his leadership in the Fayetteville Public Schools over many decades of service, always with a focus on celebrating learning and literacy. We value his support for students with diverse backgrounds and sometimes challenging circumstances. His focus on educating all students and creating an equitable learning environment embodies the ideals of our work. Molly Jensen, Board Chair

Ozark Literacy Council will honor Colbert and his dedication to community, literacy, and belonging at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center on Wednesday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m. Presenting the award will be Jacob Arnold, Ozark Literacy Board member and grandson of Barbara Broyles, Representative Megan Godfrey, last year’s recipient, and Samantha Arroyos, Board member and former student of Dr. Colbert.

Tickets and more information are available at ozarkliteracy.org/events.