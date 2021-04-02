Ozark Mountain Bike Festival back at Devil’s Den

WINSLOW, Ark, (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival is back at Devil’s Den.

It was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but it’s returning to celebrate its 32nd year again.

All weekend riders can participate in rides from beginner to expert. Tim Scott, Assistant Superintendent at Devil’s Den State Park said “Come out, look at our schedule, or give us a call because we have rides that are for beginners and we’ll have people who will help you along the way.”

Cyclist David Vansandt said “It’s a great time, everybody is here for the same reason: To kick of mountain bike season and enjoy the great trails down here at Devil’s Den.”

The first ride tomorrow kicks off at 9 a.m.

The full list of events is available in the Facebook post below.