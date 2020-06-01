Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op celebrates grand opening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op officially opens for business today at its new location, 380 N College Ave.

The new store offers an expanded kitchen and convenience meal offerings, a taproom featuring Onyx coffee and local beers, and a larger Homestead department.

The covered patio is expected to be complete on June 9.

The taproom and coffee bar should be open within a week.

The store plans to sell beer and wine mid-June.

The Co-Op said it hopes to have a grand opening celebration with music, local vendors and food, but will continue to follow suit with CDC recommendations and plan accordingly.

The Co-Op said the celebration will ideally be held in conjunction with the Annual Owners Meeting on Sept. 13 where the owners will elect three members for the Board of Directors.

In addition to exclusive local items offered in-store, the Co-Op said it will soon announce when pickup and delivery options are available through Mercato, an eCommerce platform.