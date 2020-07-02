Ozark Naturals Food closes early after receiving threats online

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local grocery store closes early and cancels a meeting after receiving threats of violence online.

According to its Facebook page Ozark Natural Foods canceled a board meeting last night and Fayetteville police were alerted to a viable threat of violence made towards the store through social media.

Last week, the store posted an apology to the community about silencing those who had concerns with the Fayetteville Police Department handing out masks to the community.

The store has vowed to listen to the concerns of the community.

We reached out to Ozark Natural Foods, but they did not want to comment at this time.