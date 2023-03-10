SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Regional Transit gets $1.6 million in grants to continue expanding services in Northwest Arkansas.

ORT is adding ride-sharing services in Springdale. It has also added extra vans in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers to reduce wait times among several other changes.

The company says it needs to continue to grow to keep up with the population growth.

“We need to be poised and ready here in Northwest Arkansas to be able to provide quality, safe transit services for people who choose not to drive a car or choose not to be stuck in traffic,” said Joel Gardener, executive director of Ozark Regional Transit. “So, our growth potential is unlimited.”

The two grants making this possible came from the Walton Family Foundation.

ORT says its average daily ridership was 671 in 2022, but it has risen into the 800s in 2023.