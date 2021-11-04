Ozark Regional Transit hosts ribbon cutting at new facility

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Regional Transit had its ribbon cutting today at its new facility in Springdale.

After many years of planning, Ozark Transit obtained a grant for the facility. With help from Sen. John Boozman and Rep. Steve Womack along with the Federal Transit Administration and Ozark Transit Board members, the company finally had its ribbon cutting ceremony.

Executive Director Joel Gardner said the new building is what the transit system needed.

“We’ve got ourselves a sealed facility that’s well balanced, energy efficient, and provides us with growth, personnel growth, for the next 20 years,” Gardner said.

Gardner stated they no longer have to worry about flooding, which was a big issue in the previous building.