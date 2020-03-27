Ozark Regional Transit limiting passengers

Closings
by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Regional Transit limits its number of passengers per bus.

ORT following the recent social distancing directive by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is allowing only nine riders and one driver.

The changes go into effect immediately for all fixed-route buses.

“We will get through this and we will still be able to provide quality transit service to the people that need it in northwest Arkansas,” ORT Executive Director Joel Gardner said.

Ozark Regional Transit is also deep-cleaning all buses each night to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

