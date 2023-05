SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Regional Transit has partnered with Pedal It Forward for a bike giveaway.

People who use ORT will have the chance to get off the bus with a new bike. The giveaway will include a bicycle, helmet and bike lock.

Those who wish to enter will need to fill out a Google Doc form ahead of May 8 which can be found here.