FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Regional Transit is hoping to cut down on employee turnover by giving workers more money and is expanding its on-demand service through an app.

The company will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to give each hourly employee an attendance incentive.

If workers show up for their shifts and work when they are supposed to, the company is able to give a $2 incentive on top of normal wages.

“It’s hard to compete when they’re driving by three or four marquees on their way into work that says $500 bonus for signing up here and $200 there and $1,200 after three months there. It’s hard to compete,” said Jeff Hatley with Ozark Regional Transit.

Ozark Regional Transit is also working to expand on-demand service in some parts of Northwest Arkansas.

Starting February 22, the public transit will allow riders in Bentonville and Fayetteville to schedule rides using an app.

It’s already being used in Rogers. Hatley says the goal is to get people where they need to go within 15 minutes. He also says as the population grows, it will help cities see where needs aren’t being met.

The rides are free and are possible thanks to a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.