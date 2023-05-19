OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An employee for the Ozark School District has resigned after allegations surfaced of inappropriate text exchanges with a student.

A Facebook post from the school details that administrators were first notified of the allegations of inappropriate text message exchanges earlier this morning.

The district says that Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children were notified and a report was filed via the hotline.

“The employee has resigned effective immediately and will have no further contact with campus. The district is fully cooperating with all investigating agencies,” the post said.

The district says that an investigation is being conducted by Arkansas State Police.

Additionally, a report has been filed with the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Professional Licensure Standards Board.